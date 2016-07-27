BRIEF-Student Transportation announces C$85 mln bought deal offering

July 27 (Reuters) - Student Transportation Inc :

* Student Transportation Inc announces c$85 million bought deal offering of convertible unsecured subordinated debentures

* Intends to use net proceeds to fund redemption of 6.25% convertible unsecured subordinated debentures maturing on June 30,2018

* To sell c$85 million aggregate principal amount of 5.25% convertible unsecured subordinated debentures due September 30, 2021