BRIEF-Facebook says anticipate lower advertising revenue growth rates in each successive quarter in 2016 - Conf call
#Market News
July 27, 2016 / 10:20 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Facebook says anticipate lower advertising revenue growth rates in each successive quarter in 2016 - Conf call

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc

* “anticipate ad load on Facebook will continue to grow modestly over next 12 months ” - Conf call

* “tightening our expense guidance range ” - Conf call

* “anticipate full year 2016 capital expenditures will be about $4.5 billion as we invest to support rapid growth of our business” - Conf call

* “expect full year 2016 amortization expenses to be approximately $700 million to $800 million” - Conf call

* “anticipate that our total non-gaap expenses will grow in the range of 45% to 50%, narrowed from our prior range of 45% to 55%” - Conf call

* “do expect that ad load will be as less significant factor driving overall growth especially after mid-2017”- Conf call

* “ anticipate lower advertising revenue growth rates in each successive quarter in 2016 ” - Conf call

* “expect that full year 2016 total gaap expense growth will be about 30% to 35%, narrowed from our prior range of 30% to 40% ” - Conf call

* “we’re doing a partnership with the NBA to stream some us men’s Olympic team games in the next couple of weeks”- Conf call

* CEO- “I am enjoying pokemon go” - Conf call Further company coverage: )

