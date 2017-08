July 27 (Reuters) - Motif Bio PLC

* Sees U.S. IPO of 2.8 mln American Depositary Shares, representing 56 mln ordinary shares - SEC filing

* Motif Bio PLC adds Ladenburg Thalmann to its list of underwriters to its U.S. IPO