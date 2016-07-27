BRIEF-Dialog Semiconductor says revises down its outlook for FY 2016

July 27 (Reuters) - Dialog Semiconductor Plc

* Says company now anticipates revenue for the FY 2016 to decline approximately 15% year-on-year

* Anticipate revenue for Q3 2016 to improve sequentially from Q2 2016 and to be in the range of $290 to $320 million

* Says revises down its outlook for the FY 2016.

* Says expect growth momentum in our connectivity and power conversion products to remain strong through 2016.