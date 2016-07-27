FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Lundin Mining Qtrly loss per share $1.10
#Market News
July 27, 2016 / 9:55 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Lundin Mining Qtrly loss per share $1.10

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Lundin Mining Corp

* Qtrly loss per share $1.10

* Qtrly sales $342.3 million versus $501.3mln

* Company remains on track to meet or exceed full year guidance across all operations

* Q2 shr view $-0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says capital expenditures (excluding tenke) for 2016 are expected to be $185 mln

* Says expects to receive cash distributions from Tenke, Freeport Cobalt in 2016 of about $50 mln-$60 mln, in-line with previous guidance

* Estimates its share of sustaining capital funding for 2016 at Tenke to be approximately $25 mln Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
