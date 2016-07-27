BRIEF-Raise Production provides operational update

July 27 (Reuters) - Raise Production Inc :

* Says update on recent activities related to horizontal Wellbore production system

* Says ready to begin final steps toward commercialization

* Raise Production Inc provides operational update

* Says as of end of this month company has decided to end current field trial

* Says "company believes system has proven to be robust enough to target substantially higher production wells"