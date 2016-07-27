FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Moody's confirms Anthem's and Cigna's ratings following DOJ lawsuit
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Business
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
Science
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 27, 2016 / 9:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Moody's confirms Anthem's and Cigna's ratings following DOJ lawsuit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 28 (Reuters) - Moody's Confirms Anthem's And Cigna's Ratings Following Doj Lawsuit

* If merger with anthem is ultimately approved, moody's expects that cigna's ifs and debt ratings will be downgraded

* Outlook on anthem's ratings has been changed to negative while the outlook on cigna's ratings has been changed to stable.

*

* Insurance financial strength ratings of anthem's and cigna's operating subsidiaries have also been confirmed

* Rating reflects moody's opinion that it is fairly unlikely that merger will be completed despite challenge to the doj lawsuit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Shashwat Pradhan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.