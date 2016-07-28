FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 28, 2016 / 4:25 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Fda approves Lixisenatide as Adlyxintm for treatment of adults with type 2 diabetes in U.S.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 28 (Reuters) - Zealand Pharma A/S

* Fda approves lixisenatide as adlyxintm for treatment of adults with type 2 diabetes in u.s.

* Approval triggers a $5 million milestone payment from sanofi

* Single product combination of adlyxin and lantus expected in august 2016

* Fda is currently reviewing iglarlixi with regulatory decision expected in august 2016

* Eligible to receive remaining milestone payments of up to $135 million as well as royalties on global sales

* Lixisenatide has been approved in u.s. Under brand name adlyxin Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)

