* H1 sales up 76.9 percent at 286.0 million euros ($316.6 million) versus year ago

* H1 net result turns to profit of 30.2 million euros versus loss 18.4 million euros year ago

* Sees to start dividend payments in 2017 with profits from 2016

* H1 adjusted EBITDA is up at 139.3 million euros versus 76.0 million euros year ago

