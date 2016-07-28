FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Siltronic warns of rising hedging costs after Brexit
July 28, 2016 / 5:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Siltronic warns of rising hedging costs after Brexit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 28 (Reuters) - Siltronic AG

* Q2 EBITDA at 35.1 million euros versus 23.6 million euros in Q1

* If post-Brexit eur/jpy exchange rate prevails, the cost of hedging is likely to increase to approximately 20 million euros to 25 million euros

* Hedging losses will still be considerably lower than in the previous year

* Maintains its forecast that sales will decline year-on-year in the low to mid single-digit percentage range

* Expects ROCE to be in the low to mid single-digit percentage range versus previous forecast for mid single-digit percentage range

* Q2 sales up 4 percent vs Q1 at 229.6 million euros

* Q2 net result 0.9 million eur versus year-earlier loss of 7 million Source text: here Further company coverage:

