BRIEF-Banca IFIS signs contract with GE Capital to buy GE Capital Interbanca

July 28 (Reuters) - Banca IFIS SpA :

* Concludes contract with ge capital for acquisition of 99.99 pct interest in GE Capital Interbanca SpA for 160 million euros ($177.04 million)

* The acquisition does not involve a share capital increase

* The transaction involves 99.99 pct of the shares in GE Capital Interbanca, including the companies operating in the factoring, financial lease, operating lease, and lending segments