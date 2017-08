July 28 (Reuters) - Rovi :

* H1 net profit 18.0 million euros ($19.92 million) versus 13.6 million euros year ago

* H1 EBITDA 25.0 million euros versus 19.5 million euros year ago

* H1 net sales 128.9 million euros versus 121.3 million euros year ago

* Sees 2016 operating income growth rate in mid-high single digits