July 28 (Reuters) - Tobii Ab

* Q2 operating loss amounted to SEK -29 mln (-17)

* Q2 sales totaled sek 241 million (222)

* The combined Q2 operating profit from Tobii Dynavox and Tobii Pro totaled SEK 23 million (23) while investments in Tobii Tech impacted the Group's earnings by SEK -52 million (-39) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)