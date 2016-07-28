FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Intu raises guidance on growth in like-for-like net rental income for 2016
July 28, 2016 / 7:17 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Intu raises guidance on growth in like-for-like net rental income for 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 28 (Reuters) - Intu Properties Plc :

* For first six months, a 10 percent increase in underlying earnings per share driven by growth in net rental income of 7.5 percent on like-for-like basis

* Established retailers, Zara and Next, upsizing space and we have welcomed new lifestyle brands and international retailers

* Expect growth to be weighted to first half of 2016 because of pattern of tenant events in year

* Raising our guidance on growth in like-for- like net rental income for 2016 to 3 per cent to 4 per cent range Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
