BRIEF-Just Eat upgrades full-year guidance after jump in H1 revenue

July 28 (Reuters) - Just Eat Plc

* We are now increasing our forecasts for fy 2016 above market consensus

* Upgrades 2016 guidance

* Expectations for 2016 revenues increase from £358 million to £368 million assuming current exchange rates remain for balance of year

* Now expect uebitda of between £106-108 million (up from £102- 104 million)

* H1 revenues up 59% to £171.6 million (h1 2015: £107.8 million), up 57% on a forex neutral basis

* Underlying ebitda 4 up 107% to £53.4 million (h1 2015: £25.8 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By London Bureau)