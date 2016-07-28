FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Paypoint CEO says overall Q1 trading meets expectations
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
July 28, 2016 / 7:31 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Paypoint CEO says overall Q1 trading meets expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 28 (Reuters) - Paypoint Plc :

* Overall trading for Q1 remains in line with our expectations - CEO

* Performance2 for q1 transactions increased to 172.8 million, up 1 pct, excluding transactions for online payments business

* Says bill and general transactions were 5 pct lower than last year primarily due to reduced levels of energy consumption in quarter

* Says net cash at 30 June was £74million 4, compared to £81 million 4 at 31 March 2016

* Revenue increased to £51 million, up 3 pct, and net revenue 3 increased to £29 million, up 8 pct, excluding online payments business

* Says top-ups decreased 17.3 pct from last year as a result of decline in top-ups other than e-money in quarter

* Says business processed 16.0 million bill payments in period, up 10 pct on last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

