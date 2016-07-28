FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Suncor Energy Q2 shr loss C$0.46
July 28, 2016 / 1:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Suncor Energy Q2 shr loss C$0.46

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 28 (Reuters) - Suncor Energy Inc

* Says forest fires reduced q2 oil sands production by approximately 20 million barrels

* Says Oil Sands Operations production was 177,500 BBLS/D in Q2 of 2016, compared to 423,800 BBLS/D in prior year quarter

* Q2 oper shr loss C$0.36

* Q2 shr loss C$0.46

* Says total upstream production decreased to 330,700 barrels of oil equivalent per day (BOE/D) in Q2 of 2016, compared with 559,900 BOE/D in prior year quarter

* Says Suncor remains on track to achieve $750 mln reduction to its original 2016 capital budget Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

