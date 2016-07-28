FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 28, 2016 / 1:20 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Logitech international Q1 Shr from cont ops $0.13

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 28 (Reuters) - Logitech

* Accelerates with best retail sales growth in over five years, up 13%

* Increased its non-gaap operating income outlook for fy 2017 to between $195 million and $205 million, up from $185 million to $200 million.

* Says q1 retail sales grew 13 percent in constant currency,

* Says raised its fy 2017 outlook to 8 to 10 percent retail sales growth in constant currency

* Says q1 gaap earnings per share from continuing operations were $0.13

* Says q1 sales were $480 mln, up 7 percent compared to q1 of prior year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

