BRIEF-Sopra Steria Group H1 revenue up 6.3 pct at 1.9 billion euros

July 28 (Reuters) - Sopra Steria Group SA :
* H1 revenue of 1.9 billion euros ($2.10 billion), representing total growth of 6.3 pct
* Group confirms its targets for the full 2016 financial year
* Targets for 2017 remain unchanged
* Sopra Steria: first-half 2016 in line with 2017 objectives
* H1 net profit attributable to the group doubled to 54.0 million euros
* H1 operating margin on business activity up 1 point to 7.1 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9033 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)