a year ago
BRIEF-Sopra Steria Group H1 revenue up 6.3 pct at 1.9 billion euros
July 28, 2016 / 5:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Sopra Steria Group H1 revenue up 6.3 pct at 1.9 billion euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 28 (Reuters) - Sopra Steria Group SA :

* H1 revenue of 1.9 billion euros ($2.10 billion), representing total growth of 6.3 pct

* Group confirms its targets for the full 2016 financial year

* Targets for 2017 remain unchanged

* Sopra Steria: first-half 2016 in line with 2017 objectives

* H1 net profit attributable to the group doubled to 54.0 million euros

* H1 operating margin on business activity up 1 point to 7.1 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9033 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

