BRIEF-Telenet Group Holding on track to deliver on full year 2016 outlook

July 28 (Reuters) - Telenet Group Holding NV :

* On track to deliver on our full year 2016 outlook

* Reconfirming FY 2016 outlook

* H1 net loss 19.6 million euros ($21.70 million) versus profit 124.3 million euros year ago

* H1 operating profit 271.7 million euros versus 278.1 million euros year ago

* Says ARPU per customer relationship (eur/month) stood at 53.0 versus 50.2 year ago

* Top line and adjusted EBITDA growth of 4 pct and 2 pct in H1 2016 to 1,178.6 million euros and 552.5 million euros, respectively

* H1 revenue 1.18 billion euros versus 898.7 million euros year ago

* Says triple-play customers at end of June 1.1 million versus 1.1 million year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9033 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)