a year ago
BRIEF-UCB H1 profit of group up at 316 million euros
July 28, 2016 / 5:30 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-UCB H1 profit of group up at 316 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 28 (Reuters) - UCB Sa :

* Financial outlook 2016 confirmed

* H1 gross profit increased to 1.45 billion euros ($497.93 million) (+6 pct, +4 pct cer)

* H1 revenue and net sales increased to 2.0 billion euros(+5 pct; +5 pct cer) and 1.9 billion euros(+10 pct; +9 pct cer) respectively driven by continued core product growth

* H1 underlying profitability -recurring EBITDA- reached 549 million euros (+18 pct; +11 pct cer)

* H1 profit of group was 316 million euros(+9 pct; 0 pct cer) of which 300 million euros is attributable to UCB shareholders and 16 million euros to non-controlling interests Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9038 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
