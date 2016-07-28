FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Bobst Group H1 sales up at CHF 600.4 million
July 28, 2016 / 5:16 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Bobst Group H1 sales up at CHF 600.4 million

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 28 (Reuters) - Bobst Group SA :

* Half-Year EBIT up at 18.0 million Swiss francs ($18.26 million) from 14.7 million francs in 2015

* H1 sales amounted to 600.4 million francs compared to 524.7 million francs in the previous year

* H1 net result reached 9.7 million francs from 14.8 million francs in the previous year

* Activity in emerging markets, China and South America has been slow, while India, the Middle East and Africa have shown good levels of activity despite political instability in some areas

* Is confident of achieving full year sales of 1.35 to 1.40 billion francs in 2016

* Overall market trends are in line with last year

* For the full year 2016 the group expects a similar operating result (EBIT) as the restated operating result (EBIT) for 2015 (83.9 million francs)

* FY net result will be lower than the restated net result for 2015 (67.1 million francs)

* Mid- to long-term financial targets of at least 8 pct operating result (EBIT) and a minimum 15 pct return on capital employed (ROCE) remain unchanged. Source text: bit.ly/2afhKAI Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9855 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
