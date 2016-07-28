FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Pharming Group H1 operating loss at 6.2 million euros
July 28, 2016 / 5:41 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Pharming Group H1 operating loss at 6.2 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 28 (Reuters) - Pharming Group Nv :

* H1 revenues 5.3 million euros ($5.86 million) versus 5.2 million euros year ago

* H1 operating loss 6.2 million euros versus loss of 6.1 million euros year ago

* H1 total cash and cash equivalent position (including restricted cash) decreased by 10.1 million euros from 31.8 million euros at year-end 2015 to 21.7 million euros at the end of June 2016

* Accounting net loss increased from 3.5 million euros in the first half of 2015 to 6.7 million euros in the first half of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9037 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

