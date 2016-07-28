FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 28, 2016 / 5:50 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Euronext Q2 net profit up at 49.3 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 28 (Reuters) - Euronext NV :

* Q2 resilient revenue: 1.7 pct increase compared to Q2 2015, to 132.3 million euros (Q2 2015: 130.1 million euros)

* Q2 significant increase in EBITDA margin: 58.7 pct (Q2 2015: 53.9 pct)

* Net profit for Q2 2016 was 49.3 million euros, an increase of 72 pct compared to same quarter last year (Q2 2015: 28.7 million euros)

* Q2 third party revenue 132.3 million euros vs 130.1 million a year ago

* Basic EPS of 0.71 euro, up 73 pct compared to 0.41 euro in Q2 2015

* Euronext's core business revenue will grow by a 2 pct CAGR over 2015 - 2019 period

* For 2015-19, the six new growth initiatives will bring about 70 million euros of additional revenue

* Group revenue will grow by a CAGR of 5 pct over 2015-19

* Euronext's ebitda margin is expected to range between 61 pct and 63 pct by 2019 Source text for Eikon:

See also: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
