July 28 (Reuters) - Financiere De Tubize Sa :

* Dividend received from UCB: 74.9 million euros ($82.94 million)

* Decreasing debt from 286.3 million euros at 31 December 2015 to 238.0 million euros at 30 June 2016

* H1 profit (consolidated) of 106.4 million euros