a year ago
July 28, 2016 / 6:20 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Biotie Therapies Q2 net loss widens to EUR 19.5 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 28 (Reuters) - Biotie Therapies Corp :

* Q2 revenue 863,000 euros ($956,204) versus 1.3 million euros year ago

* Q2 R&D costs 9.9 million euros versus 7.6 million euros year ago

* Q2 net loss 19.5 million versus loss 9.0 million euros year ago

* Says primary focus is to ensure that the Phase 3 clinical study for tozadenant is efficiently and effectively executed, with the top-line data expected by the end of 2017

* Says SYN120 and BTT1023 are expected to reach significant potential inflection points in the second and first halves of 2017 respectively Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9025 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

