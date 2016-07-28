FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-JD Sports raises profit outlook
#Consumer Goods and Retail
July 28, 2016 / 9:51 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-JD Sports raises profit outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 28 (Reuters) - Jd Sports Fashion

* Update on performance in the first half of the year

* Further to our AGM trading statement on 17 June 2016, we are pleased to report that the strong performance of our business has continued

* Subject to the continuation of positive trading, we are now well positioned to deliver a headline profit before tax for the year ending 28 January 2017 in the upper half of current market expectations which range between £170 million and £190 million

* Group will announce its results for the half year ended 30 July 2016 on 13 SeptemberSource text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

London Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
