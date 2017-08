July 28 (Reuters) - Spectris Plc :

* Announces that it has completed acquisition of German privately-held Discom Elektronische Systeme Und Komponenten Gmbh

* Up-Front purchase consideration of eur 15.8 million will be met from existing cash and bank facilities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)