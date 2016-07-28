BRIEF-Premier Farnell withdraws recommendation for Datwyler offer after Avnet's cash offer

July 28 (Reuters) - Premier Farnell Plc :

* Statement regarding withdrawal of board recommendation of offer from Datwyler Technical Components UK Limited

* Confirms that it has withdrawn its recommendation of offer from Datwyler Technical Components UK Limited

* Intends unanimously to recommend Avnet offer

* Board considers Avnet offer to represent a superior offer for Premier Farnell shareholders, as compared to Datwyler offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)