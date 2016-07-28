FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-CYBG maintains FY guidance, sees no significant short-term Brexit impacts
July 28, 2016 / 7:22 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-CYBG maintains FY guidance, sees no significant short-term Brexit impacts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 28 (Reuters) - CYBG Plc :

* Confirms that trading in 3 months to 30 June 2016 has been in line with expectations and prior guidance

* Pleased that early customer reaction to b has been positive

* New SME loans and facilities in 9 months to 30 June up 4 pct; mortgage book £21.7 billion at 30 June, annualised growth of 8 pct versus 30 Sept

* SME gross loans and facilities granted in 9 months to 30 June were 4 pct higher than prior period

* Following EU referendum, we are mindful of greater uncertainty now facing UK economy and how this will impact on our customers and demand for credit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
