a year ago
BRIEF-Alphabet Inc reports Q2 GAAP EPS for Class A and B common stock $7
#Market News
July 28, 2016 / 9:00 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Alphabet Inc reports Q2 GAAP EPS for Class A and B common stock $7

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 28 (Reuters) - Alphabet Inc

* Q2 GAAP diluted EPS for class A and B common stock $7.00

* Q2 non-GAAP EPS for class A and B common stock and class C capital stock $8.42

* Q2 revenue $21.50 billion versus $17.73 billion last year

* Quarterly increase in constant currency revenue year over year was 25 percent

* Quarterly aggregate cost-per-click down 7 percent

* Quarterly Google advertising revenues $19,143 million, up 19 percent

* Q2 other bets revenue $185 million versus $74 million

* Quarterly Google segment revenue $21,315 million versus $17,653 million

* Q2 other bets operating loss $859 million versus $660 million

* Quarterly aggregate paid clicks up 29 percent

* Q2 earnings per share view $8.04, revenue view $20.76 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* In Q2 2016, repurchased 2.0 million shares of class C capital stock for aggregate amount of $1.4 billion Source text: [bit.ly/2aeyF7v] Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
