July 28 (Reuters) - Nicox SA :

* Nicoxraises 18 million euros ($20.0 million) to finance development of its pipeline

* Proceeds to finance development of NCX 4251 in blepharitis and NCX 470 in glaucoma and for general corporate purposes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9020 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)