July 28 (Reuters) - Baltika AS

* Q2 2016 net profit at 0.35 million euros ($387,975.00) versus 0.13 million euros year ago

* Q2 2016 turnover at 11.82 million euros down 2 percent from year ago

* Says Q2 improved results are due to exiting the Ukrainian and Russian market, cost control

