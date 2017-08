July 28 (Reuters) - NBI Bearings Europe SA :

* H1 revenue flat at 4.7 million euros ($5.22 million) versus year ago

* H1 EBITDA up 3.5 percent at 1.1 million euros versus year ago

* H1 income after tax 532,100 euros versus 333,600 euros year ago

* Says level of completion of 2016 targets is 47 percent for revenue, 73 percent of EBITDA, 128 percent for income after tax

