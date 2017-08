July 28 (Reuters) - Biofrontera AG :

* Receives favourable CHMP assessment for field-directed therapy and files BCC application

* European Commission will issue formal approval in coming weeks

* Expands market opportunity for Ameluz beyond actinic keratosis lesions (AK) to field cancerization

* Submitted additional label extension application for treatment of basal cell carcinoma (BCC) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)