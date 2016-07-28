BRIEF-InVision H1 EBIT up 118 pct to 2.023 mln euros

July 28 (Reuters) - InVision AG :

* Company increased its EBIT by 118 percent to 2.023 million euros ($2.25 million)in H1 (6M 2015: 0.926 million euros)

* H1 EBIT margin increased to 32 pct (6M 2015: 15 pct)

* H1 consolidated group result improved by 99 pct to 1.854 million euros (6M 2015: 0.934 million euros)

* In first half-year of 2016, company's total revenues increased by 5 percent to eur 6.247 million (6m 2015: eur 5.984 million)

* For full financial year of 2016, executive board expects total revenues of at least 12 million euros and an EBIT of 3.5 mln - 4.0 mln Source text - bit.ly/2ayUqmX Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9009 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)