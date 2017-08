July 28 (Reuters) - Vicore Pharma Holding AB :

* Says signed a subscription commitment at forthcoming rights issue of I-Tech AB

* Subscription commitment amounts to 500,000 Swedish crowns ($58,251), corresponding to 312,500 shares in I-Tech Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.5836 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)