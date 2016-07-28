FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Selvita signs 3 agreeements with Nodthera Limited
July 28, 2016 / 9:21 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Selvita signs 3 agreeements with Nodthera Limited

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 28 (Reuters) - Selvita SA :

* Signs 3 deals with Nodthera Limited concerning commercialization of research project SEL212

* First agreement concerns sale of SEL 212A program for GBP 0.5 million ($658,500.00) plus additional payment after reaching first milestone

* Under second agreeement with Nodthera Limited to contribute research program SEL212B as swap for shares in Nodthera worth GBP 1.9 million

* Third agreement is for conduting research and development works on drugs, further development on SEL212 ordered by Nodthera Limited for GBP 2.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.7593 pounds) (Gdynia Newsroom)

