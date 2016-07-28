FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Moody's says severe recession would deplete UK banks' capital
#Financials
July 28, 2016 / 9:32 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Moody's says severe recession would deplete UK banks' capital

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 28 (Reuters) - Moody's

* Severe recession would deplete uk banks' capital, but from a high starting level

* In downside scenario, asset quality of UK banks deteriorates significantly, ratio of non-performing loans rising to 4.9% in 2018 from 2% in 2015

* Uk banks would need 68 billion pounds to restore their capital ratios to levels seen at the end of 2015, under the downside scenario

* Uk's banking sector would see significant capital losses in event of worse-than-expected macroeconomic downturn following vote to leave eu

* UK banking sector as whole remains well capitalised, with weighted average tangible common equity capital ratio declining to 10.9% in 2018 Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)

