BRIEF-Moody's says severe recession would deplete UK banks' capital

July 28 (Reuters) - Moody's

* Severe recession would deplete uk banks' capital, but from a high starting level

* In downside scenario, asset quality of UK banks deteriorates significantly, ratio of non-performing loans rising to 4.9% in 2018 from 2% in 2015

* Uk banks would need 68 billion pounds to restore their capital ratios to levels seen at the end of 2015, under the downside scenario

* Uk's banking sector would see significant capital losses in event of worse-than-expected macroeconomic downturn following vote to leave eu

* UK banking sector as whole remains well capitalised, with weighted average tangible common equity capital ratio declining to 10.9% in 2018