July 28 (Reuters) - Recordati Industria Chimica E Farmaceutica SpA :

* H1 net profit 122.7 million euros ($136.07 million) versus 103.2 million euros a year ago, up 18.9 percent

* H1 net revenues 587.9 million euros versus 539.1 million euros a year ago, up 9.1 percent ($1 = 0.9017 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)