a year ago
BRIEF-Exco Resources says it is unlikely co will comply with all covenants under revolving credit facility
July 28, 2016 / 10:26 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Exco Resources says it is unlikely co will comply with all covenants under revolving credit facility

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 28 (Reuters) - Exco Resources Inc

* As of june 30, 2016, company was in compliance with financial covenants under its revolving credit facility

* Does not believe it will be able to comply with all of covenants under its revolving credit facility

* Some factors raise substantial doubt about company's ability to continue as a going concern

* Liquidity,Ability to maintain compliance with debt covenants have been negatively impacted by depressed oil, natural gas prices

* Ability to continue planned principal business operations would be dependent on actions of its lenders or obtaining additional debt Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
