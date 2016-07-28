BRIEF-Harvard Bioscience Q2 adjusted earnings $0.03/shr

July 28 (Reuters) - Harvard Bioscience Inc

* Harvard Bioscience Reports Second Quarter 2016 Financial Results

* Updating Full-Year Financial Guidance To Reflect Current Foreign Currency Exchange Rates, Including Impact Of Brexit Uncertainty

* Q2 Shr View $0.03, Rev View $26.6 Mln -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Full-Year 2016 Non-Gaap Diluted Earnings Per Share Of $0.16 To $0.18

* Fy2016 Shr View $0.18, Rev View $109.7 Mln -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 Gaap Shr Loss $0.02

* Sees Fy 2016 Gaap Shr About $0.00 To $0.02

* Q2 Revenue Fell 9 Pct To $26.1 Mln

* Q2 Non-Gaap Shr $0.03