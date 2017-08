July 28 (Reuters) - Neimeth International Pharmaceuticals Plc

* 9-months ended June 30, 2016 profit before taxation of 116.7 million naira versus loss of 56.7 million naira year ago

* 9-month turnover of 1.20 billion naira versus 996.8 million naira year ago