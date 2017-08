BRIEF-Axiare Patrimonio H1 net profit jumps to 83.8 mln euros YoY

July 28 (Reuters) - Axiare Patrimonio :

* EPRA NAV 13.01 euros per share at end-June versus 11.7 euros per share at end-Dec 2015

* H1 net profit 83.8 million euros versus 31.3 million euros year ago

* H1 net sales 23.4 million euros versus 18.7 million euros year ago

* H1 EBITDA 87.0 million euros versus 32.6 million euros year ago

* Investment property portfolio value 839.5 million euros at end-June versus 774.6 million euros at end-June 2015