July 28, 2016 / 11:21 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Broadwind Energy says Q2 rev fell to $43 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 28 (Reuters) - Broadwind Energy Inc

* Revenue of $43 million in q2 2016 down from $63 million in q2 2015

* Company booked $176.2 million of net new orders in q2 2016, up from $55.2 million of orders booked in q2 2015

* Broadwind energy inc says at june 30, 2016, total backlog was $218.9 million, up from backlog of $165.8 million at june 30, 2015

* Break-Even income from continuing operations in q2 2016, compared to $3.4 million, or $.23 per share, in q2 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

