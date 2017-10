July 28 (Reuters) - Dada SpA :

* H1 revenue 32.8 million euros ($36.34 million) versus 31.9 million euros a year ago

* H1 net profit 0.45 million euros versus 2.5 million euros a year ago (0.3 million euros in H1 2015 net of 2.2 million euros in gains from the transfer of ProAdv/SIMPLY) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9026 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)