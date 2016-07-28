FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Derma Sciences to acquire BIOD
July 28, 2016 / 11:41 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Derma Sciences to acquire BIOD

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 28 (Reuters) - Derma Sciences Inc :

* Derma Sciences to acquire BIOD, solidify its leadership position in advanced wound care and regenerative products

* Deal for immediate transaction value of $21.3 million

* Derma Sciences Inc says following transaction, biod will operate as a wholly owned subsidiary of derma sciences

* Potential net sales growth earn outs in 2017 and 2018 of up to $13.25 million each year from deal

* Following transaction, BIOD will continue to be led by BIOD's president and chief executive officer Russell Olsen

* Certain BIOD shareholders intend to purchase $2.0 million in shares of Derma Sciences common stock at a price of $4.1692 per share

* Total transaction value of an estimated $77.8 million

* Immediately accretive to Derma Sciences' revenues, margins, ebitda and earnings

* Upfront consideration of $21.3 million includes $13.8 million in cash and 1.8 million shares of derma sciences common stock

* Potential product regulatory milestone payments in 2016 and/or 2017 in aggregate up to $30.0 million

* As a result of this planned transaction with biod and sale of its fad, derma sciences is updating its financial guidance for 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
