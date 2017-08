July 28 (Reuters) - Coresite Realty Corp

* Coresite Realty Corp announces executive leadership transition

* Paul Szurek, lead independent director, to succeed Tom Ray as president and CEO

* Tom Ray to retire effective September 10, 2016

* Ray will continue to serve as a consultant to company to assist with transition through June 30, 2017