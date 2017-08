July 28 (Reuters) - Axiare Patrimonio :

* Signs a 31.2 million euro ($34.58 million) financing deal with Bankinter for 5 years

* Gets a 7 million euro 5-year financial deal with BBVA

* The money is for financing real estates in Madrid