July 28 (Reuters) - Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc

* Manhattan bridge capital, inc. Reports second quarter results

* Manhattan bridge capital inc qtrly earnings per share $0.10

* Says total revenue for three month period ended june 30, 2016 was approximately $1,166,000 versus $912,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)